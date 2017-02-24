SportsThis Nike Commercial Features Women Athletes in Hijabs
A Day With US Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad
viralGirls Scouts Around the World Are Sharing Inspirational Letters of Hope
Morning Must ReadsWhat CPAC Showed About President Trump
Capitol
energyFormer Trump Aide Says Wind and Solar Research Will Be Cut
Windmills On Grassy Field Against Sky
Jesus washes the Disciples' feet
Jesus washes the Disciples' feet Getty Images
Religion

Why Heaven Can Have a Gate But the U.S. Shouldn't Have a Wall

7:32 PM UTC
Ideas
Hale is executive director at Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good and the co-founder of Millennial

The nation's largest annual gathering of right-wing activists, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has not had an auspicious start. While Donald Trump’s speech was clearly a big draw, the event already had to drop its controversial keynote speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos, after a 2015 video emerged of him appearing to rationalize the sexual abuse of children. And on Wednesday, CPAC endured social media ridicule when it was revealed that they would be hosting a Saturday forum titled "If heaven has a gate, a wall and extreme vetting, why can't America?"

The question is based on a profound misunderstanding of traditional Christian theology. It will be addressed by GOP Congressmen Andy Biggs and Ken Buck along with former Congressman Bob Beauprez.

To find an answer, the three might take a cue from Pope Francis, who tweeted on Wednesday, "Jesus entrusted to Peter the keys to open the entrance to the kingdom of heaven, and not to close it."

Of course, the United States isn't heaven, and Donald Trump isn't God. But if the President and conservatives want to enact vetting based on the teachings of Jesus, they should look to Christ himself.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells us what it is he requires from his followers for entry into heaven, his domain: Feed the hungry. Give drink to the thirsty. Welcome strangers. Clothe the naked. Minister to the sick. Visit the imprisoned.

Donald Trump should appreciate this extreme vetting. Here’s what Jesus tells us will happen to those who doesn’t pass his criteria: They will “go off to eternal punishment.” Or as he says elsewhere in Matthew about those who fail this test: “Throw this useless servant into the darkness outside, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth.”

So, Jesus Christ — like Donald Trump — has rigorous standards for entry into his land. But we would do well to remember that in Jesus's vetting process, the last are first, the poor are blessed and prodigal children are always welcomed home. Not bad advice for the President who claimed upon taking office he would “make Christianity strong in America again.”

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME