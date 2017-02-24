Donald TrumpRead a Transcript of President Trump's CPAC Speech
President Trump Addresses Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
LGBTWhat the Trump Administration’s Bathroom Memo Means for Transgender Kids
North Carolina Clashes With U.S. Over New Public Restroom Law
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says ‘It’s Time for Americans to Get Off of Welfare’
President Trump Addresses Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Just Boasted About Winning Polls at CPAC. He Lost 6 Times
President Trump Addresses Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Always Had Plenty to Say About the Oscars Before He was President

4:49 PM UTC

President Donald Trump will likely not tune in to watch the Academy Awards on Sunday after years of publicly criticizing the star-studded event as “boring” and a “sad joke.”

Trump will be busy hosting the White House Governors' Ball that night, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Wednesday while also briefly mentioning how liberal celebrities have been. “I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions, and I’ve got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the governors’ ball that night,” Spicer said.

Trump has been tweeting and speaking out against the Oscars from as far back as 2012. He has slammed actors, movies and the award show’s presentation.

Watch the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME