White HousePresident Trump's New Executive Order Takes Aims at Government Regulations
U.S. President Donald Trump flanked by business leaders signs executive order establishing regulatory reform officers and task forces in US agencies in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
BrexitBrexit Champion Nigel Farage Calls on European Voters to Follow Suit
Nigel Farage MEP adresses UKIP party members during the UKIP annual conference at the Macron Stadium on February 17, 2017 in Bolton, England.
TelevisionSimone Biles and Mr. T Will Compete on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars
Olympic athlete Simone Biles attends Life is Good at GOLD MEETS GOLDEN Event at Equinox on Jan. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.
snapchatHow Snapchat, Instagram and Apple Are Reinventing Photography Forever
TIME.com stock photos Social Apps iPhone Snapchat
Late Night Television

Watch James Corden, Jordan Peele, and Nick Kroll in the 90s Boy Band of Your Mom's Nightmares

5:09 PM UTC

Late Late Show host James Corden has always had a thing for boy bands, often attempting to scam his way into joining a pre-existing one. But in his Thursday night show, Corden decided to form up his own, joined by Get Out director Jordan Peele and comedian Nick Kroll to craft the ultimate throwback trio—although they may not be squeaky-clean teen idols like their precursors, as they explain.

"Boy band music shouldn't be about kissing you on the cheek, it should be so much more than that," Corden insists in the spoof video, in which the three reflect on their fictional former career in pop.

"We decided to form the first honest boy band. We took existing boy band songs, cut through all the innuendo, and got to the heart of what those songs are really about: hard core sex," Kroll continues.

To understand how they reworked classics like the Backstreet Boys' "That Way," consider the name they developed for their group: "Thr33way." Watch them re-enact a number of previously idealized songs with a new, raunchy spin—and plenty of 90s-appropriate wig and costume changes—in the video, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME