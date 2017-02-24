moviesSee Meryl Streep React at 19 Different Oscar Ceremonies
84th Annual Academy Awards - Show
movies13 True Stories That Would Make Oscar-Worthy Movies
moviesJordan Peele: Get Out 'Explores Why Black People Are Afraid of White People'
Jordan Peele attends a screening of "Get Out" on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
YouTubeYouTube Suspends Live Stream of Giraffe Birth Due to 'Nudity and Sexual Content'
KENYA-CONSERVATION-GIRAFFES
"Obama17" Posters Are Displayed Across Paris
Obama 17 posters are seen displayed on Feb. 23, 2017 in Paris, France.  Aurelien Meunier—Getty Images
France

Obama 2017: Petition Calls for Barack Obama to Run as French President

2:09 PM UTC

If the upcoming French election wasn't tense enough, a petition is calling to add yet another candidate into the mix: former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Obama 17 campaign, which was launched earlier this week, is attempting to collect 1 million signatures by March 15 in order to persuade Obama to stand in the May election.

"Barack Obama has the best resume in the world for the job," the site explains. "Because at a time when France is about to vote massively for the extreme right, we can still give a lesson of democracy to the planet by electing a French President, a foreigner."

According to NBC, posters calling for Obama 2017 have been plastered around Paris and the petition has received about 27,000 signatures so far. One of the site's founders told NBC that he thought up the idea for the campaign with four friends "after a drink."

This diverse array of contenders in the French election is likely to be winnowed down to a head-to-head race by the country's two-round voting system. Unless one candidate wins a (highly unlikely) majority in the first round, the two candidates who receive the most votes in round one (April 23) will face off in a second round (May 7).

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME