Car Bomb Near Syria's Al-Bab, Recently Freed from ISIS, Kills 60

A still image taken from a video posted on social media uploaded on Feb. 24, 2017, shows people inspecting the damage at a site of an Islamic State car bomb explosion, said to be in Sousian village near al-Bab, Syria.

A still image taken from a video posted on social media uploaded on Feb. 24, 2017, shows people inspecting the damage at a site of an Islamic State car bomb explosion, said to be in Sousian village near al-Bab, Syria. Reuters TV—Reuters

BEIRUT (AP)— Turkey's state news agency Andadolu says the death toll from a car bomb near the town of al-Bab, just captured from Islamic State militants in northern Syria, has risen to 60. Most of the victims were civilians.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim , meanwhile, says a separate attack south of al-Bab killed two Turkish soldiers.

Friday's attacks come a day after the town was taken by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from Islamic State militants. IS militants withdrew from the town, but they still control areas around it.

In the first attack, a suicide car bomb struck outside a security office in Sousian village, north of al-Bab, killing civilians lining up seeking permits to return home. Yildrim says at least six Turkey-backed fighters were killed in that bombing.

The second attack took place near Tadif, a town still controlled by IS south of al-Bab. The Turkish military said the soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device went off but Yildrim called it a suicide attack that happened as the soldiers were on a road patrol. Three other Turkish soldiers were wounded.

The deaths raise the death toll of Turkish soldiers in northern Syria since August to 70.