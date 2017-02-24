PoliticsWatch Live: President Trump Speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference
U.S. President Donald Trump Leads Listening Session On Human Trafficking
Supreme CourtTransgender Teen Pushes Ahead With Supreme Court Case, Despite Trump's Roll-Back
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
DefenseDonald Trump Says He Wants the U.S. Nuclear Arsenal to Be 'Top of the Pack'
U.S. President Donald Trump Leads Listening Session On Human Trafficking
MexicoKelly and Tillerson Appear to Be Contradicting Trump in Order to Placate an 'Irritated' Mexico
Secretary of Homeland Security Kelly delivers a statement accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico City
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Hosts France's Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve
Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, leaves 10 Downing Street to greet France's Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (not pictured) , on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in London, U.K. Simon Dawson—Bloomberg —Getty Images
United Kingdom

Theresa May's Conservatives Ride High as Rivals Flail in By-Elections

10:34 AM UTC

Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party consolidated its grip on power in the United Kingdom on Thursday with a pair of off-year elections in which rivals on left and right suffered humiliating defeats.

The Conservatives themselves hammered the Labour Party candidate in a by-election in Copeland, northwest England, a parliamentary seat Labour had held since 1924. The Tories won with a 6.7% swing away from Labour, a catastrophic result for the party's far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour did, however, hold its seat in Stoke-on-Trent in the English Midlands, dealing a serious blow to the right-wing United Kingdom Independence Party, whose leader Paul Nuttall had mounted a high-profile bid for the seat only months after becoming head of the party in November. The Conservatives did not mount a serious challenge for the seat.

The results are likely to pile pressure both on Corbyn and Nuttall, who might each have represented a challenge to May under different circumstances.

Labour has traditionally been the Tory party's main opposition but has withered under Corbyn, a veteran leftist whose directionless and sometimes chaotic leadership style has fractured his party. The Copeland seat represents prime Labour Party territory, and if the swing to the Tories were replicated across the country it would create a landslide of historic proportions. Corbyn, however, seems likely to cling on as leader having easily overcome a leadership challenge as recently as September.

Nuttall's UKIP, which currently has only one member of parliament (MP) had viewed the Labour heartlands as a potential springboard to transform itself into a key opposition party on the Conservatives' right flank. The defeat in Stoke calls into question not only Nuttall's position at the head of UKIP, but the party's relevance now that it has achieved its founding goal of taking Britain out of the European Union.

The results mainly underscore, however, just how dominant May's party is on Britain's electoral landscape. Under Corbyn, Labour's share of the vote in by-elections has plummeted. UKIP struggles on with little purpose and less influence — especially now that former leader Nigel Farage has deserted it to become a Fox News commentator. The centrist Liberal Democrats are optimistic about a comeback after winning a unexpected by-election in December, but have a mountain to climb after being nearly wiped out in 2015's general election.

The Tories too have, at least for now, overcome their historic splits over the European Union; the Prime Minister's pursuit of a clean break from the E.U. has quietened the grumbling of Tory Euroskeptics, and the weakness of the opposition gives the shrinking faction of pro-E.U. lawmakers in the Conservative Party little opportunity to mount a rebellion.

With her rivals in disarray and her party now largely united behind her, May finds herself the most powerful prime minister in a generation — and she hasn't even won a general election.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME