Supreme CourtTransgender Teen Pushes Ahead With Supreme Court Case, Despite Trump's Roll-Back
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
MexicoKelly and Tillerson Appear to Be Contradicting Trump in Order to Placate an 'Irritated' Mexico
Secretary of Homeland Security Kelly delivers a statement accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico City
intelligencePriebus Asked the FBI to Dispute Media Reports That the Trump Team Was in Touch With Russia: Official
Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attends a breakfast meeting with small business leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington U.S.
republicansPresident Trump Forces a Reckoning Among Conservatives
U.S. President Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump Leads Listening Session On Human Trafficking
President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Feb. 23, 2017. Oliver Douliery/Pool—Getty Images
Defense

Donald Trump Says He Wants the U.S. Nuclear Arsenal to Be 'Top of the Pack'

8:58 AM UTC

President Donald Trump wants the U.S. nuclear arsenal to stand "at the top of the pack," and called an arms limitation pact with Russia a "one-sided deal."

He made the comments in an interview with Reuters, during which he also talked about defense of U.S. allies in Northeast Asia and called the European Union "wonderful."

"It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack," he told Reuters.

Expressing concern that the U.S. "fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity," Trump said that the U.S. nuclear armory would not lag any others, "even if it’s a friendly country."

Trump's latest comments echo tweets he sent last December when President-elect, which in turn echoed sentiments by Vladimir Putin about the Russian nuclear stockpile.

Read More: Mikhail Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as if the World Is Preparing for War'

Trump meanwhile criticized a U.S.-Russia agreement on nuclear armaments, the new START treaty, which would see both sides limit their strategic nuclear arms to an equal level for 10 years, according to Reuters.

Without specifying any specific course of action, he called it "a one-sided deal," telling Reuters that it's "just another bad deal that the country made."

Russia currently has around 7,300 nuclear weapons, while the U.S. stockpile stands at 6,970, according to the Ploughshares Fund, an anti-nuclear group.

Trump also spoke about concerns he had with North Korea's recent missile tests, one of which took place during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Read More: Coal, Nukes, and a Mortuary Break-In: The Real-World Intrigue Surrounding the Killing of Kim Jong Nam

When asked about plans by South Korea and Japan, both U.S. allies, to deploy the U.S.'s THAAD missile defense system, he said that "there's talk of a lot more than that." He didn't rule out a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

His positive comments about the E.U. come despite previous rhetoric on the matter and the encouragement his election has given to right-wing populists, who are opponents of the bloc. Trump told Reuters that he was now "totally in favor of" the union.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME