This Game of Thrones Star Was Just Waiting for Her Iconic Death

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 6 of Game of Thrones .

Just moments before Margaery Tyrell was killed in the wildfire explosion orchestrated by Cersei Lannister in the finale of the last Game of Thrones' season, she realized that something wasn't right. However, Natalie Dormer—who played the fan-favorite queen—had long expected her character's fate.

During a recent interview with Mashable , the 35-year-old actor revealed that she always thought Margaery would die. "I think it’s an occupational hazard—being a Game of Thrones member of cast," she said. "You kind of are always half anticipating that phone call."

Though Dormer did seem pleased with the way that Margaery finally met her end. "She went out with a bang, didn't she?" she said. "She went out with a bang." She also discussed her role in the video game Mass Effect: Andromeda .

