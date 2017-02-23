republicansRead Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus' Joint Interview at CPAC
Music

Beyoncé Is No Longer Headlining Coachella 2017

8:51 PM UTC

The organizers of Coachella better hope Beyoncé isn’t entirely irreplaceable: The superstar has dropped out of the festival’s 2017 lineup on advice from her doctors, Coachella announced Thursday.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” read a statement posted to the festival’s official Facebook page on Thursday.

The post went on to say that the Grammy winner will instead headline the following year, at the 2018 festival.

Beyoncé announced earlier this month that she was expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z, in an Instagram post that went on to become the most-liked photo in the app’s history.

At the time of the announcement, questions lingered over whether or not Beyoncé would honor her two high-profile performance gigs, at both the Grammys and as a headliner at Coachella.

At the Feb. 12 Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles, she made an unannounced appearance, performing “Love Drought” and “Sand Castles” off her newest album, Lemonade.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

