Watch Live: President Trump Speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a listening session on domestic and international human trafficking in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, the first president to speak at the conference during his first term since President Ronald Reagan. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the President was looking forward to addressing the conservative group.

The President's appearance comes a day after speeches and interviews by other members of his team. Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos both spoke, while White House aides Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon , and Kellyanne Conway made appearances. During a question and answer session on Thursday, Conway hinted that the conference, which is referred to as CPAC, would become "TPAC" when Trump takes the stage.

His appearance Friday is a sharp reversal from the 2016 event when then-candidate Trump canceled his speech at CPAC.