WorldCar Bomb Near Syria's Al-Bab, Recently Freed from ISIS, Kills 60
A still image taken from a video posted on social media uploaded on February 24, 2017, shows people inspecting the damage at a site of an Islamic State car bomb explosion, said to be in Sousian village near al-Bab
MusicThat Weird Keyboard from La La Land Is Real, and It's a Hit
United KingdomTheresa May's Conservatives Ride High as Rivals Flail in By-Elections
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Hosts France's Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve
Supreme CourtTransgender Teen Pushes Ahead With Supreme Court Case, Despite Trump's Roll-Back
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm
U.S. President Donald Trump Leads Listening Session On Human Trafficking
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a listening session on domestic and international human trafficking in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images Pool—Getty Images
Politics

Watch Live: President Trump Speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference

11:00 AM UTC

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, the first president to speak at the conference during his first term since President Ronald Reagan. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the President was looking forward to addressing the conservative group.

The President's appearance comes a day after speeches and interviews by other members of his team. Vice President Mike Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos both spoke, while White House aides Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, and Kellyanne Conway made appearances. During a question and answer session on Thursday, Conway hinted that the conference, which is referred to as CPAC, would become "TPAC" when Trump takes the stage.

His appearance Friday is a sharp reversal from the 2016 event when then-candidate Trump canceled his speech at CPAC.

