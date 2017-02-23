Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of "Queen Sugar" at Warner Bros. Studios on August 29, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of "Queen Sugar" at Warner Bros. Studios on August 29, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris—FilmMagic

The famous ladies in the movie adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time are clearly living it up while filming the beloved sci-fi fantasy story in New Zealand. Director Ava DuVernay , Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling are all ostensibly Down Under for a job —but that's not stopping them from going all-in on happy hour, as evidenced by Witherspoon's latest celebratory Instagram.

In the photo, media boss Oprah herself can be seen mixing up some tasty-looking frozen margaritas, perhaps in honor of National Margarita Day . It looks like the whole crew are getting treated to salt-rimmed goodness, courtesy of the talk show guru's bartending talents. And if Witherspoon is to be taken at her word, these tequila cocktails are top-notch. This comes as no surprise: Oprah has built her business on knowing how to give the people what they want.

You gotta 💖that @Oprah makes the BEST margarita! #crewparty #wrinkleintime A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:16am PST

Welcomed with a Powhiri. Blessed with a Karakia. United with a Haka. Grateful to the Maori people, Tangata Whenua, for receiving us so warmly. Thank you! #WrinkleinTime A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@directher) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Couldn't be more excited to discover #NewZealand with this lady!!! 😜🏔💚 @mindykaling (via @reesewitherspoon) A post shared by Wrinkle In Time (@wrinkleintime) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:26am PST