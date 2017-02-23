The famous ladies in the movie adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time are clearly living it up while filming the beloved sci-fi fantasy story in New Zealand. Director Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling are all ostensibly Down Under for a job—but that's not stopping them from going all-in on happy hour, as evidenced by Witherspoon's latest celebratory Instagram.
In the photo, media boss Oprah herself can be seen mixing up some tasty-looking frozen margaritas, perhaps in honor of National Margarita Day. It looks like the whole crew are getting treated to salt-rimmed goodness, courtesy of the talk show guru's bartending talents. And if Witherspoon is to be taken at her word, these tequila cocktails are top-notch. This comes as no surprise: Oprah has built her business on knowing how to give the people what they want.