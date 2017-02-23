republicansRead Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus' Joint Interview at CPAC
Leading Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
MusicBeyoncé Is No Longer Headlining Coachella 2017
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
awards12 Child Actors Who Stole the Show at the Oscars
kid-actors
republicansRead Ted Cruz's Remarks on 'Bat-Crap Crazy' Liberals
US Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, speaks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch during a meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 2, 2017.
Leading Conservatives Gather For Annual CPAC Event In National Harbor, Maryland
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (L) participate in a conversation during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on Feb. 23, 2017.  Alex Wong—Getty Images
republicans

President Trump Aides Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon Say They're United

8:37 PM UTC

(OXON HILL, Md.) — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and top strategist Stephen Bannon say they have a great partnership and that it's helping President Donald Trump fulfill his campaign promises.

Media reports have suggested Priebus and Bannon don't get along and have competing agendas.

Their joint appearance Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside the nation's capital seemed geared toward countering those stories.

Bannon calls Priebus "indefatigable." Priebus says Bannon is "dogged" and "incredibly loyal."

Both called on conservatives to stay active in helping Trump enact an agenda that Bannon says centers on a "nationalist economic" approach.

Bannon says: "We are a nation with a culture and a reason for being."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME