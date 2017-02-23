Aside from serving as the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been the subject of plenty of viral content on the Internet.
His remarks about silencing Senator Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor ("She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” ) quickly turned into an empowering catchphrase in the vein of "nasty woman" spawning hashtags, think pieces and, of course, merch.
Now, McConnell's latest encounter with a constituent has provided the Internet with the perfect fodder for the next viral hit. During a luncheon in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Rose Mudd Perkins passionate questions about coal jobs in eastern Kentucky became a hit online.
While there was no shortage of amusement online about this encounter, one citizen paired McConnell's look of quiet, miserable despair during the confrontation with the theme music from Curb Your Enthusiasm and the results are "pretty, pretty, pretty good."
Watch the full clip below.