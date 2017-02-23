JEFFERSONTOWN, KY- FEBRUARY 22: Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to a question from a constituent after speaking on the latest legislative news at a luncheon February 22, 2017 in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Republican lawmakers have been met with protests at recent town hall meetings held during the current congressional recess. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY- FEBRUARY 22: Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to a question from a constituent after speaking on the latest legislative news at a luncheon February 22, 2017 in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Republican lawmakers have been met with protests at recent town hall meetings held during the current congressional recess. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) Bill Pugliano&Getty Images

This Video of the Constituent Reprimanding Mitch McConnell Is the Latest to Get the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Treatment

Aside from serving as the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been the subject of plenty of viral content on the Internet.

His remarks about silencing Senator Elizabeth Warren on the Senate floor ( "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” ) quickly turned into an empowering catchphrase in the vein of "nasty woman" spawning hashtags , think pieces and, of course, merch .

Now, McConnell's latest encounter with a constituent has provided the Internet with the perfect fodder for the next viral hit. During a luncheon in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Rose Mudd Perkins passionate questions about coal jobs in eastern Kentucky became a hit online.

While there was no shortage of amusement online about this encounter, one citizen paired McConnell's look of quiet, miserable despair during the confrontation with the theme music from Curb Your Enthusiasm and the results are "pretty, pretty, pretty good."

Watch the full clip below.