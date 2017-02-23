TelevisionThis Game of Thrones Star Was Just Waiting for Her Iconic Death
Dakota Access pipeline3 Dozen People Arrested as Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Camp Is Cleared Out
Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on Feb. 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
moviesReview: Jordan Peele's Extraordinary, Inventive Get Out Is the Horror Movie We Need Today
Get Out
viralThis Video of the Constituent Reprimanding Mitch McConnell Is the Latest to Get the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Treatment
Mitch McConnell Speaks At Louisville-Area Luncheon On Latest Legislative News
Los Angeles Area Students Organize Large Anti-Trump Protest
Students from numerous area high schools come together in Mariachi Plaza before continuing their march to City Hall to protest the upset election of Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for President of the United States on Nov. 14, 2016 in Los Angeles. David McNew—Getty Images
Latinos

Some Latinos Believe Their Situation Is Worsening Under President Trump

10:49 PM UTC

Latinos may have mixed feelings about President Donald Trump, but a majority believe their situation has gotten worse in the U.S., according to results of a new Pew Research Center survey.

Pew researchers spent about a month before Trump's inauguration asking Latinos how they felt about their place in America, in addition to what they expected under a Trump presidency. Forty-one percent said they were worried about their situation, while 54% said they were confident about their future. Unauthorized Latinos and those who were legal residents without citizenship were even more concerned, with 47% of Latinos worried that a family member or a close friend could be deported.

A growing number of Latinos consider their situation in the U.S. to be worse than it was a year ago. “The share today that says the group’s situation has worsened is about double the share that said the same in 2013,” Pew reports.

The survey was conducted before President Trump ramped up enforcement of national immigration laws on Tuesday, expanding his administration’s priorities to allow for the arrest and deportation of nearly all unauthorized immigrants regardless of circumstance. It was also before Trump's proposed immigration ban, which has been temporarily blocked.

Despite the growing fear of deportation, immigration was a lower priority for Latinos: Nearly three quarters of survey respondents said that improving the country’s education system was their top priority, followed by defending the country against terrorism, strengthening the economy and reducing healthcare costs. Immigration came in last of the five priorities Pew surveyed for, which is consistent with previous Pew surveys.

President Trump's new immigration ban is reportedly nearing completion, according to CNN.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME