Students from numerous area high schools come together in Mariachi Plaza before continuing their march to City Hall to protest the upset election of Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the race for President of the United States on Nov. 14, 2016 in Los Angeles. David McNew—Getty Images

Latinos may have mixed feelings about President Donald Trump, but a majority believe their situation has gotten worse in the U.S., according to results of a new Pew Research Center survey .

Pew researchers spent about a month before Trump's inauguration asking Latinos how they felt about their place in America, in addition to what they expected under a Trump presidency. Forty-one percent said they were worried about their situation, while 54% said they were confident about their future. Unauthorized Latinos and those who were legal residents without citizenship were even more concerned, with 47% of Latinos worried that a family member or a close friend could be deported.

A growing number of Latinos consider their situation in the U.S. to be worse than it was a year ago. “The share today that says the group’s situation has worsened is about double the share that said the same in 2013,” Pew reports.

The survey was conducted before President Trump ramped up enforcement of national immigration laws on Tuesday, expanding his administration’s priorities to allow for the arrest and deportation of nearly all unauthorized immigrants regardless of circumstance. It was also before Trump's proposed immigration ban , which has been temporarily blocked.

Despite the growing fear of deportation, immigration was a lower priority for Latinos: Nearly three quarters of survey respondents said that improving the country’s education system was their top priority, followed by defending the country against terrorism, strengthening the economy and reducing healthcare costs. Immigration came in last of the five priorities Pew surveyed for, which is consistent with previous Pew surveys.

