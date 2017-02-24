The Morning Brief: Kim Jong Nam, Caitlyn Jenner and the 2017 Oscars

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump speaks at CPAC today

President Donald Trump is slated to deliver remarks today at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C. Yesterday, white nationalist Richard Spencer made an unwelcome appearance before security guards booted him. Other speakers today include former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage and National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre. Watch Trump's speech here.

Kansas bar shooting may have been racially motivated

A suspected gunman has been charged with murder after police say he opened fire inside a Kansas bar , killing an Indian man and injuring two others. Witnesses say the attack may have been racially motivated.

Chemical used to kill Kim Jong Un’s half-brother

Authorities said Kim Jong Nam , the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed by a chemical weapon. The banned and deadly VX nerve agent was detected on the victim’s eyes and face.

Caitlyn Jenner blasts Trump’s transgender rule change

Caitlyn Jenner , a prominent transgender activist and a Republican, criticized the Trump Administration’s decision to roll back guidelines that allow transgender students in public schools to use the bathroom of their choice. “This is a disaster, and you can still fix it,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

Also:

At least 60 people were killed when a car bomb detonated near Syria's Al-Bab, which was recently freed from ISIS .

Immigration agents have reportedly removed a woman with a brain tumor from a Texas hospital.

Uber said it is "deeply hurting" from allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace in messages it sent to users deleting the app.

Beyoncé , who is pregnant with twins, is no longer headlining this year's Coachella at the advice of her doctors.

The consumption of more fruits and vegetables can prevent millions of deaths each year, a new study suggests.

The 89th Academy Awards , hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, take place Sunday. Here's everything you need to know before tuning in.

