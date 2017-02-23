During a town hall in Springdale, Arkansas on Wednesday, Senator Tom Cotton fielded questions from his constituents that ranged from the planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act to the potential elimination of federal agencies and programs .

During the event, Cotton's constituents were not shy about vocalizing their concerns, but one young citizen, in particular, stood out for his forthrightness in holding the senator accountable.

Toby Smith, a 7-year-old student, expressed concern for the way that President Trump has talked about Mexico and what the greater ramifications of building a wall at the Mexico border would mean .

"Donald Trump makes Mexicans not important to people who are in Arkansas who like Mexicans," Smith said. "He is deleting all the parks and PBS Kids just to make a wall and he shouldn’t do that. He shouldn’t do all that stuff just for the wall."

Cotton attempted to reassure Smith by telling him that "we are a melting pot" and offering rationale for the wall construction.

"We want Mexico to be a healthy, strong partner,” Cotton said. “But we also have to protect our own citizens, and that’s where the wall comes in.”

