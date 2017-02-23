Law enforcement officials moved a 26-year-old woman from a Texas hospital where she was being treated for a brain tumor back to a detention facility against her will, according to her legal representative.

The undocumented El Salvadoran woman, who is being identified only as Sara to protect her privacy, began complaining of headaches while in a detention facility in early February, according to The Daily Beast , which first reported the story. On Feb. 10, she collapsed, and she was later taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Melissa Zuniga, a paralegal who is working on the case, said in an email that Sara told her on Wednesday night that she had been taken back to a detention facility with her hands and ankles in restraints.

" She was brought in a wheelchair and is not being given treatment even though her nose continues to bleed and she has told them her head is exploding," Zuniga said in an email.

According to The Daily Beast , Sara admitted to crossing the border illegally in November of 2015 but claimed she had done so because she feared an aunt in El Salvador would kill her. A Border Patrol agent, meantime, testified that Sarah told him she had come to the United States for work.

Although Sara was detained in 2015, her case has gotten renewed attention because of recent executive orders from the Trump Administration aimed at increasing deportations.