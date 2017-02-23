Rodrigo DutertePhotographers in the Philippines Recall Harrowing Scenes of the Drug War
Two women watch as the body of their kin is examined by police after masked assailants barged into their home and dragged him into the streets and shot him in Manila in September 2016.
Late Night TelevisionWatch Neil Patrick Harris Egg Jimmy Fallon in the Face
Diet/NutritionEating More of This Will Make You Live Longer
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, raspberries, raspberry, fruits
viralThis Guy Is Eating a Picture of Jason Segel Every Day to Get Jason Segel's Attention
88th Annual Academy Awards - Fan Arrivals
Late Night Television

Watch James Corden Lose It Over the Britney Spears Movie

Raisa Bruner
5:00 PM UTC

Longtime Britney Spears superfan James Corden apparently spent his Saturday night watching Lifetime's new Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, and he had many takeaways to share on his Late Late Show Wednesday night.

He started out by noting that the Australian actress chosen to play the iconic pop starlet bears an uncanny resemblance to another young blonde celebrity: Tiffany Trump. Then he played a clip of the movie, in which Spears chows down on some cheese puffs in her tour bus.

"It's like you're watching a documentary, isn't it? In a world full of fake news, I'm just happy to have some truth," Corden joked. "And that truth is that Britney Spears loves cheese puffs."Apparently the movie had difficulty securing the rights to Spears's original hit songs, so they had to make up some of their own. But Corden was ultimately not impressed by the replacement tunes.

"It's amazing for someone to make a song so forgettable I couldn't sing it to you now, and I heard it four seconds ago," he shook his head, baffled. Finally, he helped narrate an all-important breakup dance-off scene between Britney and her romantic foil, a stand-in Justin Timberlake. By the end, Corden was nearly at a loss for words.

"I know who won: anyone who watched it," he said. Watch his full recap above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME