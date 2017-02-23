awards seasonSee All 15 Pairs of Oscar-Winning Siblings
Late Night Television

Watch Neil Patrick Harris Egg Jimmy Fallon in the Face

Melissa Locker
4:45 PM UTC

Talk about a series of unfortunate events. When Jimmy Fallon challenged Neil Patrick Harris to a game of Russian roulette with eggs, no one won.

Harris swung by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to help promote his new Netflix show, A Series of Unfortunate Events, in which he plays the evil and conniving Count Olaf. For some reason, Harris let Fallon talk him in to playing Russian roulette with eggs. To play the game, Fallon and Harris were presented with a dozen eggs. Ten were hard-boiled and two were raw and only the gods of chance would know the difference, at least until Fallon and Harris smashed them into their own faces.

The two stars took turns praying, pleading, and then cracking eggs on their heads waiting to see if luck was shining down on them. It was diabolical—and diabolically funny. If only the Baudelaire orphans had been able to see it.

