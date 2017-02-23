EntertainmentSinead O'Connor Apologizes for Alleging Arsenio Hall Gave Prince Drugs
2018 electionRepublican Governors Already Have an Advantage in the Next Election
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and possible Republican presidential candidate speaks during the Rick Scott's Economic Growth Summit held at the Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Convention Center on June 2, 2015 in Orlando, Florida.
awardsHere’s How Many Oscars La La Land Is Likely to Win
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 3, 2017.
Mental Health/PsychologyWhy Mental Illness Can Fuel Physical Disease
Woman backlit
Dan Schneider, executive director of The American Conservative Union, speaks during a briefing in the Rayburn Building on mandatory minimum drug sentences, September 15, 2015.
Dan Schneider, executive director of The American Conservative Union, speaks during a briefing in the Rayburn Building on mandatory minimum drug sentences, September 15, 2015.  Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

A Top Conservative Said the Alt-Right Are Actually 'Left-Wing Fascists'

TIME
3:30 PM UTC

In a hard-hitting speech, the head of a major conservative organization argued that the so-called "alt right" is actually just a cover for a "hate-filled left-wing fascist group" seeking to undermine conservatism.

Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington, D.C., American Conservative Union Executive Director Dan Schneider sought to cast the loosely organized white nationalist movement that played a role in last year's elections out of the conservative coalition.

"There is a sinister organization that is trying to worm its way into our ranks and we must not be duped," he told thousands of grassroots conservatives. "Just a few years ago, this hate-filled left-wing fascist group hijacked the very term 'alt right.' That term has been used for a long time in a very good and normal way."

Citing a meeting of white nationalists in Washington in November in which attendees made Nazi salutes and yelled "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory," Schneider said that they "spew hatred."

"They are anti-Semites. They are racist. They are sexist," he said. "They hate the Constitution. They hate free markets. They hate pluralism. They hate everything and despite everything we believe in."

Schneider said that conservatives value individual rights, while the alt-right are "fascists" who "want big government control to impose their will on you." He argued that "fascism is actually more akin to socialism" and said the alt-right is "not like anybody here."

"This specific group that has hijacked a once-decent term, they are not us," he said. "The alt right ain't right at all."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME