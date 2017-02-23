Rodrigo DutertePhotographers in the Philippines Recall Harrowing Scenes of the Drug War
Two women watch as the body of their kin is examined by police after masked assailants barged into their home and dragged him into the streets and shot him in Manila in September 2016.
Late Night TelevisionWatch Neil Patrick Harris Egg Jimmy Fallon in the Face
Diet/NutritionEating More of This Will Make You Live Longer
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, raspberries, raspberry, fruits
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Scrutinizes Trump's Relationship With 'Conspiracy Theorist' Alex Jones
Stephen Colbert attends the MoMA Film Benefit presented by CHANEL, A Tribute To Tom Hanks at MOMA on November 15, 2016 in New York City.
viral

This Guy Is Eating a Picture of Jason Segel Every Day to Get Jason Segel's Attention

Raisa Bruner
4:30 PM UTC

Some publicity stunts in the age of the internet have no rhyme or reason. They are simply odd. Today's example: a YouTube user named Noah Maloney is eating a full-sized image of How I Met Your Mother actor Jason Segel every day—he's on day seven—in the hopes that Segel will discover him and return the favor by eating a photo of his face.

Why? Is this bad for his health? Will Segel ever actually do this? Why Segel, specifically?

“He’s a good actor,” Maloney told Vice. “I liked The Muppets. I cannot stress enough that this is not fueled by anything.” As for his health, Maloney remains unconcerned, citing Canada's subsidized care. "My wellbeing is irrelevant to the situation," he said.

But meanwhile, he's committed. His first video, posted Feb. 16, has racked up nearly 600,000 views of him chomping on a headshot in silence, sipping on water to wash down the processed wood pulp. On Day 4, he appears to get a tattoo of the actor's name on his leg—and then consumes the photo. On Day 7, he made it to Canadian local TV, where the host watched him eat the photo and mentioned that he has a documentary coming out, although nothing further was discussed.

"Hi, Jason," he says at the end of each video. It's so far unknown if the stunt has come to Segel's attention; the actor will next be seen in Netflix sci-fi movie The Discovery with Rooney Mara, which premieres at the end of March.

Scratch your head and consider the many permutations of the YouTube effect as you watch, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME