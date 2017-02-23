CPACRead the Transcript of Kellyanne Conway's Remarks at CPAC
Five Best Ideas

Computers Are Learning To See in the Rain

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Computers are learning to see in the rain. Here’s why.

By Emily Brown in the Outline

2. What’s behind the epidemic of unnecessary medical treatments?

By David Epstein in ProPublica

3. Goodbye wires: This whole room charges all the devices inside it wirelessly.

By Phys.org

4. Sometimes sending your kid to the best school could backfire.

By Roberta Kwok in Kellogg Insight

5. How states can lead the fight on climate change — without Washington.

By the editors of the Boston Globe

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

