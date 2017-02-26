See All the Winners of the 2017 Oscars

The 2017 Oscars , which celebrate Hollywood's finest, air Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. La La Land is up for 14 awards, putting it within reach of a record 11 wins . In the acting categories, Emma Stone ( La La Land ), Casey Affleck ( Manchester by the Sea ), Viola Davis ( Fences ) and Mahershala Ali ( Moonlight ) are favored to win in their respective categories. The night has tons of potential for a number of record-breaking wins : Barry Jenkins could become the first black filmmaker to win Best Director, Ava DuVernay could become the first black woman to win Best Documentary and Meryl Streep could tie Katherine Hepburn for the most acting awards ever, with four if she wins Best Actress.

Check out the full list of winners below, updated throughout the night.

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali ( Moonlight )

Jeff Bridges ( Hell Or High Water )

Lucas Hedges ( Manchester By The Sea )

Dev Patel ( Lion )

Michael Shannon ( Nocturnal Animals )

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis ( Fences )

Naomie Harris ( Moonlight )

Nicole Kidman ( Lion )

Octavia Spencer ( Hidden Figures )

Michelle Williams ( Manchester By The Sea )

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Production Design

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail Caesar (Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh)

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Film Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Best Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Entreniers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Original Score

Jackie (Micachu)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

"Audition" ( La La Land )

""Can’t Stop the Feeling!" ( Trolls )

"City of Stars" ( La La Land )

"The Empty Chair" ( Jim: The James Foley Story )

"How Far I'll Go" ( Moana )

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Epthimis Filippou)

Manchester By the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve ( Arrival )

Mel Gibson ( Hacksaw Ridge )

Damien Chazelle (La La Land )

Kenneth Lonergan ( Manchester By The Sea )

Barry Jenkins ( Moonlight )

Best Actor

Casey Affleck ( Manchester By The Sea )

Andrew Garfield ( Hacksaw Ridge )

Ryan Gosling ( La La Land )

Viggo Mortensen ( Captain Fantastic )

Denzel Washington ( Fences )

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert ( Elle )

Ruth Negga ( Loving )

Natalie Portman ( Jackie )

Emma Stone ( La La Land )

Meryl Streep ( Florence Foster Jenkins )

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight