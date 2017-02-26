See All the Winners of the 2017 Oscars

The 2017 Oscars, which celebrate Hollywood's finest, air Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. La La Land is up for 14 awards, putting it within reach of a record 11 wins. In the acting categories, Emma Stone (La La Land), Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Viola Davis (Fences) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) are favored to win in their respective categories. The night has tons of potential for a number of record-breaking wins: Barry Jenkins could become the first black filmmaker to win Best Director, Ava DuVernay could become the first black woman to win Best Documentary and Meryl Streep could tie Katherine Hepburn for the most acting awards ever, with four if she wins Best Actress.
Check out the full list of winners below, updated throughout the night.
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Production Design
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail Caesar (Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh)
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Film Editing
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Best Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Entreniers
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Documentary Short
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Original Score
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Best Original Song
"Audition" (La La Land)
""Can’t Stop the Feeling!" (Trolls)
"City of Stars" (La La Land)
"The Empty Chair" (Jim: The James Foley Story)
"How Far I'll Go" (Moana)
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Epthimis Filippou)
Manchester By the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Best Actor
Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight