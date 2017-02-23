Musician Sinead O'Connor has fully walked back and apologized for her claims that comedian Arsenio Hall had supplied Prince with drugs before his death.

After Prince died of an opioid overdose , she published a now-deleted Facebook post that alleged Hall had regularly given Prince drugs. Hall filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against O'Connor over the accusation in May. O'Connor retracted those claims in a statement on Wednesday, People reports.

“I apologize for my Facebook posts about Arsenio Hall to the extent that anyone thought I was accusing him of acting as Prince’s drug dealer and supplying him with illegal hard drugs, or insinuating that Arsenio had something to do with Prince’s death," O'Connor said in a statement to TMZ .

Hall's lawyers will file to drop the suit due to O'Connor's retraction.

[ People ]