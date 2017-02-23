Welcome to Conservatism's Ground Zero

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference is kicking off today outside of Washington in an unfamiliar environment for all but the most long-term attendees: the conservative grassroots are in the majority. But the mood is hardly celebratory, as the divide between traditional conservatives and President Trump and his supporters is only expanding. Identity crises are hardly new for CPAC. During the Bush years, the conservative grassroots clashed with the Establishment-dominated White House. During the Obama years, it became Ground Zero for the debates over the nature of Republican opposition, and the party's struggles to find a new winning majority. It served as the battlefront within the conservative moment debates over same-sex marriage, isolationism, and diversity. Now, facing the rise of the "alt-right" populist/nationalist movement championed by Trump and Breitbart News, traditional conservatism (which is something of an redundancy) is struggling to find a home at CPAC, and within the broader GOP. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and a host of top White House and Cabinet aides will address the gathering over the next several days, as they seek to rally the base of their movement. But as always the case at CPAC, they'll be preaching to the converted, rather than trying to expand their flock.

Trump's administration rolled back Obama-era guidance to schools on ensuring access for transgender students to the restrooms of their choice. The White House cast the policy, which was hailed by social conservative groups, as a states' rights decision. But it reflected a reversal for Trump, who last April suggested that the issue was settled. "Leave it the way it is," he said at the time. It was also the subject of internal discord within the administration, as Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was uncomfortable with the decision, but ultimately relented.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talks tax reform and his new signature. EPA chief's ties with industry face scrutiny. And Pence visits vandalized Jewish cemetery.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

The Conservative Grassroots Faces a Crisis at Its Annual Meetup

TIME's Alex Altman on the friction between traditional conservatives and the ascendent Trump wing

President Trump Just Rolled Back Guidelines That Protected Transgender Students

TIME's Katy Steinmetz on the latest developments

David Brock, Donors Wade Into State Fights

Brock pits himself against Obama-backed group [Politico]

McMaster May Reorganize Trump’s Foreign Policy Team Once Again

New NSC shake-up under consideration [New York Times]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Sees Tax Overhaul by August

Economic growth at 3% or higher is also among Trump administration’s ambitious goals, he says [Wall Street Journal]

Sign up for POLITICS and more. View sample Sign Up

Sound Off

"We want to get this done by the August recess. We've been working closely with the leadership in the House and the Senate and we're looking at a combined plan." — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to CNBC on tax reform

"My kids and others have encouraged me to have a new signature, so I've been practicing it so it'll be nice and neat on the money." — Mnuchin to CNBC

Bits and Bites

In first month of Trump presidency, State Department has been sidelined [Washington Post]

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: We're committed to 'very significant' tax reform by August recess [CNBC]

The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief Was Arm in Arm With Industry [New York Times]

Undocumented Immigrants Across the U.S. Are Bracing for Trump's Deportation Crackdown [Associated Press]

Top U.S. Officials Met With Defiance in Visit to Mexico [Wall Street Journal]

Vice President Mike Pence Visited the Vandalized Jewish Cemetery [Associated Press]

Here's the new signature that will be on every dollar in your wallet [CNBC]