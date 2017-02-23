Law EnforcementHundreds Protest in Anaheim After a Purported Police Gunfire Video Goes Viral
Police Gunshot Video
ImmigrationUndocumented Immigrants Across the U.S. Are Bracing for Trump's Deportation Crackdown
Immigrants Are Sworn In As American Citizens During A Naturalization Ceremony In Chicago's City Hall
PakistanA Second Explosion Has Been Heard in Another Upscale Neighborhood of the Pakistani City of Lahore
PAKISTAN-UNREST
IraqIraqi Forces Launch Operation to Take Mosul Airport From ISIS
Operation to liberate Iraqs Mosul from Daesh
Operation to liberate Iraqs Mosul from Daesh
Iraqi security forces are seen on a military vehicle as they advance towards the Mosul International Airport Mosul, Iraq on February 20, 2017.  Yunus Keles—Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
Iraq

Iraqi Police Seize Mosul Airport Runway Under ISIS Fire

Qassim Abdul—Zahra and Sinan Salaheddin/AP
10:44 AM UTC

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi federal police pushed their way into the perimeter of Mosul International Airport on Thursday, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down in several airport buildings, police officials said.

The advance came as part of a major assault that started five days earlier to drive the Islamic State group from the western half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city.

Two police official told The Associated Press that after police forces pushed onto the airport grounds and seized the runway, they came under heavy fire from inside the buildings at the site, including the main airport building.

The officials would not provide more details but said heavy exchanges were underway. They said troops from the U.S.-led coalition were with the advancing forces, though they didn't specify the nationalities of the foreign forces. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Private broadcaster Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen aired live footage from the Mosul airport perimeter, showing a military helicopter buzzing overheard and firing at IS positions as gunfire rattled.

Earlier on Thursday, Iraqi special forces joined the government offensive for the western half of Mosul, pushing up to a sprawling, IS-held military base on the city's southern edge that's adjacent to the airport, officials said.

The elite counterterrorism forces moved toward the Ghazlani military base where fierce clashes erupted at the edge of the base, two special forces officers said.

On Sunday, after weeks of preparations, Iraqi forces officially launched the operation to take Mosul's western half, with the Iraqi regular army and federal police forces taking part in the initial push. Since then, the military says they have retaken some 120 square kilometers — nearly 50 square miles — south of the city.

"The counterterrorism forces will be an additional force, which will expedite the liberation of Mosul's western side," Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, an Iraqi military spokesman, told the AP.

The battle for western Mosul, the extremist group's last major urban bastion in Iraq, is expected to be most daunting yet.

In January, Iraqi authorities declared the eastern half of Mosul "fully liberated" from IS.

However, the streets are older and narrower in the western section of the city, stretching west from the Tigris River that divides Mosul into the eastern and western half. The dense urban environment will likely force Iraqi soldiers to leave the relative safety of their armored vehicles. The presence of up to 750,000 civilians will also pose a challenge.

Mosul fell to IS in the summer of 2014, along with large swaths of northern and western Iraq.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME