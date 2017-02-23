ImmigrationUndocumented Immigrants Across the U.S. Are Bracing for Trump's Deportation Crackdown
Immigrants Are Sworn In As American Citizens During A Naturalization Ceremony In Chicago's City Hall
PakistanA Second Explosion Has Been Heard in Another Upscale Neighborhood of the Pakistani City of Lahore
PAKISTAN-UNREST
IraqIraqi Forces Launch Operation to Take Mosul Airport From ISIS
Operation to liberate Iraqs Mosul from Daesh
town hallsNew Jersey Congressman Leonard Lance Is the Latest GOP Lawmaker to Face a Boisterous Town Hall
Rep. Leonard Lance Town Hall
Police Gunshot Video
Protesters hold signs in front of an LAPD officer's home in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. A Los Angeles policeman is under investigation after a video appears to show him firing a single round during an off-duty tussle with a 13-year-old boy.  Joshua Sudock—AP
Law Enforcement

Hundreds Protest in Anaheim After a Purported Police Gunfire Video Goes Viral

Feliz Solomon
9:39 AM UTC

Police were met with hundreds of protestors in Anaheim, Ca., late Wednesday, sparked by outrage over a viral video clip that purportedly shows an off-duty officer firing his gun near a group of young people during what could be a confrontation.

The L.A. Times says that no one was injured during the incident, but many found the behavior depicted unacceptable and flooded the Anaheim police department with complaints, prompting an investigation into the officer's alleged actions.

At least two protesters were detained after police ordered the crowd to disperse, the Times reports. About 300 people had joined the march, which ended in a brief confrontation between police and demonstrators.

Most marched peacefully, some chanting "Hands up, don't shoot!" and "Whose streets? Our streets!" A few threw rocks and cursed at police.

The Times quoted LAPD spokesman Capt. Andy Neiman as saying that the officer reportedly shown in the video had been pulled from duty for 72 hours. Such suspensions are standard practice after a gun has been fired.

Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada is expected to brief the press Thursday afternoon with regard to the investigation.

[L.A. Times]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME