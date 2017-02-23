Protesters hold signs in front of an LAPD officer's home in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. A Los Angeles policeman is under investigation after a video appears to show him firing a single round during an off-duty tussle with a 13-year-old boy.

Protesters hold signs in front of an LAPD officer's home in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. A Los Angeles policeman is under investigation after a video appears to show him firing a single round during an off-duty tussle with a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Sudock—AP

Police were met with hundreds of protestors in Anaheim, Ca., late Wednesday, sparked by outrage over a viral video clip that purportedly shows an off-duty officer firing his gun near a group of young people during what could be a confrontation.

The L.A. Times says that no one was injured during the incident, but many found the behavior depicted unacceptable and flooded the Anaheim police department with complaints, prompting an investigation into the officer's alleged actions.

At least two protesters were detained after police ordered the crowd to disperse, the Times reports. About 300 people had joined the march, which ended in a brief confrontation between police and demonstrators.

Most marched peacefully, some chanting "Hands up, don't shoot!" and "Whose streets? Our streets!" A few threw rocks and cursed at police.

The Times quoted LAPD spokesman Capt. Andy Neiman as saying that the officer reportedly shown in the video had been pulled from duty for 72 hours. Such suspensions are standard practice after a gun has been fired.

Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada is expected to brief the press Thursday afternoon with regard to the investigation.

[ L.A. Times ]