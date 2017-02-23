town hallsNew Jersey Congressman Leonard Lance Is the Latest GOP Lawmaker to Face a Boisterous Town Hall
Iraqi security forces as they advance towards the Mosul International Airport during an operation to retake western part of Mosul from ISIS in Iraq on Feb. 20, 2017.  Yunus Keles—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Iraqi Forces Launch Operation to Take Mosul Airport From ISIS

TIME
7:30 AM UTC

(BAGHDAD) — Iraq's special forces say they have begun an assault against the Islamic State group on a sprawling military base south of Mosul that's adjacent to the city's airport.

Two Iraqi special forces officers say their troops have reached the edge of the Ghazlani base on the city's southern rim on Thursday morning and that clashes there are underway.

A federal police officer says his forces are also pushing toward the Mosul airport. All officers spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

The advances come days after Iraqi forces officially launched the operation to push ISIS out of Mosul's western half.

The operation to retake Iraq's second largest city was officially launched in October and in January its eastern half was declared "fully liberated."

