Actors, music artists, comedians, authors, and other celebrities are speaking out on social media about their opposition to the Trump administration’s decision to revoke federal protections for transgender students that allowed them to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.
In the wake of the announcement Wednesday, Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay.”
Brie Larson called the Trump administration’s decision “disgusting” and “unacceptable,” asserting that transgender people deserve “nothing less than protection and equality.”
Fellow actress Ellen Page tweeted, “We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids.” She also urged people to support the suicide prevention hotline Trans Lifeline.
Lance Bass didn’t mince words writing, “What an a‑‑‑‑‑‑!”
And Jackie Evancho, who sang at Trump’s inauguration, asked Trump to meet with her and her transgender sister to discuss trans rights.
Read more responses below.