Behind the Cinematography of the Oscar-Nominated Movie Moonlight

This weekend at the Oscars, cinematographer James Laxton is up for his first Academy Award for his work on the drama Moonlight. The film and its visuals developed from a deep collaboration with his college friend, screenwriter and director Barry Jenkins, that dates back to when they met 17 years ago at Florida State University. Since that time the duo developed a very personal aesthetic their work inspired by fine art photography and indie cinema.

Laxton, who says he first started talking about this movie with Jenkins years ago, breaks down the anatomy of the film's pivotal scenes and reveals the who inspired the distinct look of Moonlight .

Go behind the scenes with James Laxton here .