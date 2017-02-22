LGBTPresident Trump Is Rolling Back Guidelines That Protected Transgender Students
Music

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up for New Single 'Something Just Like This'

Raisa Bruner
10:17 PM UTC

At Wednesday's BRIT Awards, unstoppable DJ duo The Chainsmokers and British rockers Coldplay debuted a collaboration in the form of a new single, "Something Just Like This." The surprise live performance convened the musicians for a track that meshes Coldplay's tendency towards soaring, instrumental stadium rock and The Chainsmoker's sweet spot for electronic drops.

The tune calls back to the orchestral chords of "Viva La Vida" and the more melancholy refrains of "Paris," undercut with some snazzy guitar riffs. In other words, it's pretty much guaranteed to do well on the charts and satisfy fans of both groups.

The vocals, meanwhile, come courtesy of Chris Martin's signature mix of gruffness and lyrical phrasing. "I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts/ Some superhero, some fairytale bliss / Just something I can turn to, somebody I can miss," he sings in the chorus. Give it a listen, above.

