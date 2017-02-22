LGBTPresident Trump Is Rolling Back Guidelines That Protected Transgender Students
Missouri

Vice President Mike Pence Visited the Vandalized Jewish Cemetery

Associated Press
9:35 PM UTC

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery where more than 150 headstones were damaged earlier in the week. He says there is "no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism."

Pence says at the cemetery in University City that the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation with their "love and care for this place." He is thanking them for "showing the world what America's really all about.”

Pence was joined by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

The vice president spoke earlier in the day in the St. Louis suburbs and condemned the incident as a "vile act of vandalism."

The cemetery posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were vandalized in the damage discovered Monday.

