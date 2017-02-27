Twitter Reacted Angrily to Casey Affleck's Oscar Win

Casey Affleck speaks as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea , on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.

Many Oscar watchers are not happy with Casey Affleck's Best Actor Oscar win . Their issue is not with Affleck's performance—but that he was nominated at all. In 2010, two women who worked on the set of Affleck's experimental film I'm Still Here filed separate sexual harassment suits against the 41-year-old actor. Activists, critics and actors like Constance Wu have since argued that Affleck's nomination and subsequent win tacitly condone his alleged behavior and perpetuate sexism in Hollywood.

Last year Brie Larson stood and hugged every sexual assault survivor who was on stage with Gaga and now she has to hug Casey Affleck. 👎🏼👎🏼 - stefanie o (@captainstefanie) February 27, 2017

who hates casey affleck more: me or brie larson? it's a close call.. #oscars pic.twitter.com/SoymUAhRex - jamie (@dylanohollands) February 27, 2017

just a reminder Casey Affleck has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women - Danielle Levy (@roserogue_) February 27, 2017

I really want Brie Larson to write about having to give Casey Affleck all the awards after winning for her portrayal of a rape survivor - Erika W. Smith (@erikawynn) February 27, 2017

Casey Affleck is avoiding eye contact with every woman in the room. #Oscars - ClickHole (@ClickHole) February 27, 2017

The complaints, filed by the two women—the only ones working on the film—are available here and here . The suits were settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Affleck has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In denouncing Affleck and the Academy, critics have pointed to a long line of misbehaving men who have won Oscars. Roman Polanski fled the country after he was arrested for and pled guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl and has since won an Oscar. Woody Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter but has been honored by the Academy. Mel Gibson was nominated for a Best Director Oscar for Hacksaw Ridge this year despite the fact that he pled no contest to misdemeanor battery against his ex-girlfriend.