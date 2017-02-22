EntertainmentThis PhD Candidate Made a 34-Track Rap Album for His Dissertation
Bizarre

Woman Is Still Keeping an 85-Year-Old Valentine's Cookie as Family Heirloom

Megan McCluskey
8:52 PM UTC

An Arizona woman is still holding on to an 85-year-old cookie given to her mother for Valentine's Day in the 1930s.

According to KTVK, Scottsdale resident Penny Rickhoff has kept the heart-shaped dessert in a jewelry box since it was passed down by her mother — who saved it as a memento of her first love. The family heirloom even bears the name of her mom's then-boyfriend, Bus, in icing.

"People back then, shoot, didn't have a lot of money. So you bake a cookie, what else can you do?," Rickhoff said. "It's a lucky cookie, as I say."

Watch the full story below.

