Actors Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT

Maisie Williams is definitely a fan of hilarious throwback photos of herself and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner . The Arya Stark actor took to Twitter Tuesday to wish Turner — who plays her onscreen sister Sansa — a happy 21st birthday with a picture of the pair back in the early days of the HBO drama.

"Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one," Williams captured the post, joking about their extremely apparent height difference in the shot.

Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT

Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/43cCih2KeJ - Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) February 21, 2017

Can these two please get a scene together in season 7?