celebrities9 Things You Should Know About Mahershala Ali
GQ Men Of The Year Party - Arrivals
celebritiesGeorge Clooney Just Called President Donald Trump a 'Hollywood Elitist'
MPTF's 95th Anniversary Celebration "Hollywood's Night Under The Stars" - Arrivals
WisconsinACLU Says Milwaukee Police Violate the Constitution With Stop-and-Frisk
Milwaukee Cityscapes And City Views
timeshopThese 8 Books Can Help You Finally Understand Business
Apple CEO Steve Jobs Delivers Opening Keynote At Macworld
Jewish cemetery vandalized
Spencer Pensoneau, left, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss of Rosenbloom Monument Company re-set stones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on Feb. 21, 2017 where almost 200 gravestones were vandalized over the weekend in St. Louis.  St. Louis Post-Dispatch—TNS via Getty Images
Missouri

‘Love Heals.’ Jewish Families Heartbroken Over Cemetery Vandalism Find Comfort in Muslim Supporters

Melissa Chan
6:00 PM UTC

A Muslim-American group in the U.S. helped raise more than $77,000 in a single day to help a historic Jewish cemetery in Missouri repair hundreds of gravesites desecrated in what is being condemned as an apparent act of anti-Semitism.

The overwhelming support has brought some comfort to those whose relatives are buried at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in St. Louis, where more than 150 tombstones were toppled and damaged this week.

“To me, that outpouring is love,” said Barbara Perle, whose grandparents and great-grandparents are among her relatives buried at the site. “In my heart, love heals.”

Perle, 66, who now lives in California, said she “felt heartbroken” when she learned of the vandalism in her hometown. She said she has not been able to find out whether her relatives’ sites were disturbed because the cemetery’s phone line has been inundated with calls.

Regardless, she said such a hateful act still directly affects her. “This desecration is a devastating thing to happen to anybody’s family,” she told TIME on Wednesday. “It was particularly devastating for me personally. These are beloved family members.”

Perle and others who have loved ones buried at the cemetery say they’re deeply touched by the online fundraiser, organized by two Muslim-Americans, which has been collecting an average of $1,000 every 20 minutes.

The donation page was started by Muslim advocate Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi, who also founded CelebrateMercy, a nonprofit that teaches about Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam.

“We just want to send a message that whatever haters and extremists try to destroy, we will rebuild,” El-Messidi, 36, told TIME. “Seeing this happen was just disgusting. It shows that when you put all the politics aside, we share humanity together. We want everyone to live in peace and we want everyone to rest in peace.”

Andy Ulrich, whose grandparents are also buried at the cemetery, called the vandalism a “day of darkness” and said the collaboration between Jews and Muslims, who are often presented in opposition, sheds light on a message of unity.

“I always say it takes something horrible to bring out the best in Americans,” he said. “I think that there’s more similarity in people than differences.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME