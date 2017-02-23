See All 15 Pairs of Oscar-Winning Siblings

Since the dawn of movie-making, Hollywood has seen a number of talented dynasties: the Coppolas, the Barrymores, the Fondas. In some cases, as with sisters Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine —the only pair of siblings to win lead acting Oscars— sibling rivalry hung like a dark cloud over family bonds. Other Hollywood siblings have utilized their relationship towards more constructive ends, like the Coen Brothers, who share Oscars for Fargo and No Country for Old Men . And at this Sunday's Oscars , a Best Actor win for Casey Affleck would add him and older brother Ben, who has two little gold men already, to the esteemed list. With the ceremony fast approaching, TIME looks back at the famous—and not-so-famous—Academy Award-winning siblings.

Print Collector/Getty Images; George Hurrell—Getty Images Douglas and Norma Shearer Douglas won five Oscars for Sound and two for Special Effects, with the first being a Sound award for The Big House (1930). Norma won Best Actress for The Divorcee ( 1930). Bonus: Norma’s brother-in-law, the director, producer and screenwriter Howard Hawks, won an honorary Academy Award in 1975.

Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine in 1943. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images Joan Fontaine and Olivia de Havilland Joan won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Suspicion ( 1941), while Olivia won two Best Actress awards, for To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949). They are the only siblings to both win lead acting awards.



Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty in 1966. Earl Leaf—Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty Shirley won the Oscar for Best Actress for Terms of Endearment (1983), while Warren won Best Director for Reds (1981) . In 1999, he was given the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Academy's highest honor.

Ethel and Lionel Barrymore in 1953. AP Ethel and Lionel Barrymore Ethel won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for None But the Lonely Heart (1944), acting opposite Cary Grant. Lionel won Best Actor for A Free Soul (1931).

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen in 2016. Brent N. Clarke—Getty Images Ethan Coen and Joel Coen The Coen Brothers won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Fargo (1996) and Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for No Country for Old Men (2007). Bonus: Frances McDormand, who is married to Joel Coen, also won an Oscar for Best Actress for Fargo .

AP Herman and Joseph Mankiewicz Herman won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Citizen Kane (1941), while Joseph won four: Best Director and Best Screenplay for A Letter to Three Wives (1950) and Best Director and Best Screenplay for All About Eve (1951).

Alfred and Lionel Newman Alfred's film scores won nine Oscars, with the first being for The Hurricane (1937). Lionel won an Oscar for Best Score for Hello Dolly! (1969). Bonus: Both were uncles to Randy Newman, who has won two Oscars for Best Original Song.

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images Todd and Jay Boekelheide Todd won an Oscar for Best Sound for Amadeus (1984) and Jay won Best Sound Editing for The Right Stuff (1983).

Kevin Winter, Ian Gavan—Getty Images Neil and Chris Corbould Neil won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Gladiator (2000) and Gravity (2013). Chris won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Inception (2010).

Richard and Paul Sylbert in 1974. Lee Grant—AP Richard and Paul Sylbert Richard won the Oscar for Best Art Direction for Dick Tracy (1990), while Paul won for Production Design for Heaven Can Wait (1978).

ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images; Terry O'Neill—Getty Images James and William Goldman James won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lion in Winter (1968). William won two for Best Original Screenplay, for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and All the President's Men (1976).

Michel Du Cille—The Washington Post/Getty Images Denis and Terry Sanders Both won an Oscar for Best Short Subject for A Time Out of War (1955). Denis also won Best Documentary for Czechoslovakia 1968 (1969), while Terry also won for Best Documentary Feature for Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994).

Richard and Robert Sherman in 2005. L. Busacca—Getty Images Richard and Robert Sherman The Sherman Brothers won two Oscars for Mary Poppins (1964), one for Best Original Score and one for Best Original Song.

George Rose—Getty Images Julius J. and Philip G. Epstein The Epstein brothers won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Casablanca (1942).

Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein in 1995. ullstein bild/Getty Images Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein The Lauenstein brothers won an Oscar for Best Animated Short for Balance (1989).