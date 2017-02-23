See All 15 Pairs of Oscar-Winning Siblings

ImmigrationImmigration Agents Took a Woman With a Brain Tumor Out of the Hospital: Report
Since the dawn of movie-making, Hollywood has seen a number of talented dynasties: the Coppolas, the Barrymores, the Fondas. In some cases, as with sisters Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine—the only pair of siblings to win lead acting Oscars—sibling rivalry hung like a dark cloud over family bonds. Other Hollywood siblings have utilized their relationship towards more constructive ends, like the Coen Brothers, who share Oscars for Fargo and No Country for Old Men. And at this Sunday's Oscars, a Best Actor win for Casey Affleck would add him and older brother Ben, who has two little gold men already, to the esteemed list. With the ceremony fast approaching, TIME looks back at the famous—and not-so-famous—Academy Award-winning siblings.

douglas-norma-shearer
Print Collector/Getty Images; George Hurrell—Getty Images

Douglas and Norma Shearer

Douglas won five Oscars for Sound and two for Special Effects, with the first being a Sound award for The Big House (1930). Norma won Best Actress for The Divorcee (1930).

Bonus: Norma’s brother-in-law, the director, producer and screenwriter Howard Hawks, won an honorary Academy Award in 1975.

Joan Fontaine and Olivia de Havilland
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine in 1943.Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Joan Fontaine and Olivia de Havilland

Joan won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Suspicion (1941), while Olivia won two Best Actress awards, for To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949). They are the only siblings to both win lead acting awards.

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty
Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty in 1966.Earl Leaf—Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty

Shirley won the Oscar for Best Actress for Terms of Endearment (1983), while Warren won Best Director for Reds (1981). In 1999, he was given the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Academy's highest honor.

Ethel And Lionel Barrymore
Ethel and Lionel Barrymore in 1953.AP

Ethel and Lionel Barrymore

Ethel won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for None But the Lonely Heart (1944), acting opposite Cary Grant. Lionel won Best Actor for A Free Soul (1931).

Joel and Ethan Coen
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen in 2016.Brent N. Clarke—Getty Images

Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

The Coen Brothers won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Fargo (1996) and Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for No Country for Old Men (2007).

Bonus: Frances McDormand, who is married to Joel Coen, also won an Oscar for Best Actress for Fargo.

herman-joseph-mankiewicz
AP

Herman and Joseph Mankiewicz

Herman won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Citizen Kane (1941), while Joseph won four: Best Director and Best Screenplay for A Letter to Three Wives (1950) and Best Director and Best Screenplay for All About Eve (1951).

alfred-lionelnewman

Alfred and Lionel Newman

Alfred's film scores won nine Oscars, with the first being for The Hurricane (1937). Lionel won an Oscar for Best Score for Hello Dolly! (1969).

Bonus: Both were uncles to Randy Newman, who has won two Oscars for Best Original Song.

todd-jay-boekelheide
ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Todd and Jay Boekelheide

Todd won an Oscar for Best Sound for Amadeus (1984) and Jay won Best Sound Editing for The Right Stuff (1983).

neil-chris-corbould
Kevin Winter, Ian Gavan—Getty Images

Neil and Chris Corbould

Neil won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Gladiator (2000) and Gravity (2013). Chris won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Inception (2010).

Paul Sylbert,Richard Sylbert
Richard and Paul Sylbert in 1974.Lee Grant—AP

Richard and Paul Sylbert

Richard won the Oscar for Best Art Direction for Dick Tracy (1990), while Paul won for Production Design for Heaven Can Wait (1978).

james-william-goldman
ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images; Terry O'Neill—Getty Images

James and William Goldman

James won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lion in Winter (1968). William won two for Best Original Screenplay, for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) and All the President's Men (1976).

denis-terry-sanders
Michel Du Cille—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Denis and Terry Sanders

Both won an Oscar for Best Short Subject for A Time Out of War (1955). Denis also won Best Documentary for Czechoslovakia 1968 (1969), while Terry also won for Best Documentary Feature for Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994).

Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman
Richard and Robert Sherman in 2005.L. Busacca—Getty Images

Richard and Robert Sherman

The Sherman Brothers won two Oscars for Mary Poppins (1964), one for Best Original Score and one for Best Original Song.

julius-philip-epstein
George Rose—Getty Images

Julius J. and Philip G. Epstein

The Epstein brothers won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Casablanca (1942).

Lauenstein, Christoph und Wolfgang
Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein in 1995.ullstein bild/Getty Images

Christoph and Wolfgang Lauenstein

The Lauenstein brothers won an Oscar for Best Animated Short for Balance (1989).

Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal in 2015.Trae Patton—NBC/Getty Images

Bonus: Nominated Siblings

These siblings have both been nominated for at least one an Oscar, and in some cases one sibling has won one or more.

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal: Jake was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Brokeback Mountain (2005) and Maggie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Crazy Heart (2009).

Meg and Jennifer Tilly: Meg was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Agnes of God (1985) and Jennifer for Bullets Over Broadway (1994).

Julia and Eric Roberts: Julia has been nominated for four Oscars, winning one for Erin Brockovich (2000). Eric was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Runaway Train (1985).

Jane and Peter Fonda: Jane has been nominated for seven Oscars, winning Best Actress twice, for Klute (1971) and Coming Home (1978). Peter was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Easy Rider (1969) and Best Actor for Ulee's Gold (1997).

River and Joaquin Phoenix: River was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Running on Empty (1988). Joaquin has been nominated once for Best Supporting Actor, for the 2000 movie Gladiator, and twice for Best Actor, for Walk the Line (2005) and The Master (2012).

Sofia and Roman Coppola: Sofia was nominated for three awards for Lost in Translation (2003), winning for Best Original Screenplay. Roman was nominated, along with Wes Anderson, for Best Original Screenplay for Moonrise Kingdom (2012).

Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Shire: Francis has 14 nominations, five wins and an honorary award. Shire was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Godfather: Part II (1974) and Best Actress for Rocky (1976). The Coppolas are the only family with two generations of nominated siblings.

Ben and Casey Affleck: Ben won Best Original Screenplay, with Matt Damon, for Good Will Hunting (1997) and Best Picture as producer of Argo (2012). Casey is nominated for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea (2016).

