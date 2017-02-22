Watch Cate Blanchett Flawlessly Lip-Sync 'You Don't Own Me' at a Drag Show

Cate Blanchett stole the show at a drag performance at New York City's legendary Stonewall Inn with a mesmerizing lip-sync performance (sans pants, no less!) of Dusty Springfield's "You Don't Own Me," proving that the Oscar winner is not just a talented actress but a bona fide master of the lip-sync.

The performance was part of a benefit to end gun violence that was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook massacre .

Blanchett later also played backup during a performance of Adele's "Hello," where she sported a knit pink pussyhat and was generally flawless.

The Carol star is currently on Broadway performing in The Present and will be appearing next in the all-female installation of Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's 8 .

Watch Cate perform at Stonewall below.