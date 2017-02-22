TelevisionSeth Meyers Made a Mini-Movie Pretentious Enough to Sweep the Oscars
awards5 Things Jimmy Kimmel Will Probably Do at the Oscars
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
CourtsFormer USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Charged With Sexual Assault
Doctor Sexual Abuse
Food &amp; DrinkWe Tried the $500 Tequila-and-Lobster Pizza That Will Get You Tipsy
"The Present" Opening Night
Bruce Glikas—Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Entertainment

Watch Cate Blanchett Flawlessly Lip-Sync 'You Don't Own Me' at a Drag Show

Cady Lang
4:49 PM UTC

Cate Blanchett stole the show at a drag performance at New York City's legendary Stonewall Inn with a mesmerizing lip-sync performance (sans pants, no less!) of Dusty Springfield's "You Don't Own Me," proving that the Oscar winner is not just a talented actress but a bona fide master of the lip-sync.

The performance was part of a benefit to end gun violence that was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Blanchett later also played backup during a performance of Adele's "Hello," where she sported a knit pink pussyhat and was generally flawless.

The Carol star is currently on Broadway performing in The Present and will be appearing next in the all-female installation of Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's 8.

Watch Cate perform at Stonewall below.

#cateblanchett #margeauxpowell @newtownactionalliance @thestonewallinn

A post shared by Stonewall (@thestonewallinn) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME