EntertainmentWatch Cate Blanchett Flawlessly Lip-Sync 'You Don't Own Me' at a Drag Show
"The Present" Opening Night
BooksLt. Gen. H. R. McMaster's Book Dereliction of Duty Rockets to Top of Best Seller List
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-NSC
viralThis Brutal Honest Trailer Spoofs La La Land and All of the Oscar Things
170216_lalaland
outdoorsThese Transparent Kayaks Let You See the Ocean Below You
President Donald Trump delivers remarks with Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., after touring the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump delivers remarks with Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., after touring the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture on February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images
Late Night Television

Watch Stephen Colbert Lampoon Trump for 'Field Trip' to the Museum of African American History

Megan McCluskey
4:57 PM UTC

Stephen Colbert is continuing his streak of opening The Late Show with a monologue aimed at President Donald Trump. The host began Tuesday's episode with a discussion of Trump's tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture — a visit that had been postponed on Martin Luther King Day due to scheduling conflicts.

"It was an exciting day for President Trump because he went on a field trip," he joked in a singsongy voice. "He was so worried Steve Bannon wouldn't sign his permission slip."

Colbert then moved on to Trump's comments on his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. "Yes, Trump really started something by hiring Ben Carson," he said, echoing a statement made by the president during his speech. "It is the greatest achievement for African Americans since about four weeks ago when we had a black president."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME