Joe Scarborough Has a Warning for the GOP on President Trump

Sarah Begley
4:12 PM UTC

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough has warned his own Republican party that they will be judged on their response to President Donald Trump's administration for the next 50 years. Scarborough made the comments in an appearance on The Late Show on Tuesday night.

"Right now, I think it's the responsibility of all Americans, especially Republicans—and let me say this, especially Republicans in the Senate—that when you have a president of the United States...that questions judicial review, and questions the legitimacy of a federal judge, to stand up and say this is not right, and we're going to call it out," Scarborough told Stephen Colbert. "When you have a president that actually questions free speech, the First Amendment, and news organizations that are doing their job, I think it's incumbent upon my party especially to stand up right now and speak out."

"I always say this of everybody that gets in the White House: You think you're in the center of the world now? You don't own this place. You are renting this place out. The American people are letting you have this," he continued. "The Republican party needs to know there is going to be a time after Donald Trump, and they are going to be judged for the next 50 years on how they respond to the challenges today."

Colbert replied, "I wish I shared your optimism that there will be a time after Donald Trump."

Watch the clip above.

