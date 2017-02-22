TelevisionSeth Meyers Made a Mini-Movie Pretentious Enough to Sweep the Oscars
Five Best Ideas

Paid Family Leave Should Include Dads

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Paid family leave should include dads, too.

By Eleanor Krause and Richard Reeves at AEI

2. Could America stop a domestic ‘dirty bomb’ plot?

By Jana Winter in the Daily Beast

3. Health and fitness apps might be doing more harm than good.

By Hannah Devlin in the Guardian

4. This is why facts don’t change our minds.

By Elizabeth Kolbert in the New Yorker

5. Here’s how immigrants are helping to bring Detroit back from the brink.

By the Economist

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

