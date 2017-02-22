The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Five Best Ideas

1. Paid family leave should include dads, too.

By Eleanor Krause and Richard Reeves at AEI

2. Could America stop a domestic ‘dirty bomb’ plot?

By Jana Winter in the Daily Beast

3. Health and fitness apps might be doing more harm than good.

By Hannah Devlin in the Guardian

4. This is why facts don’t change our minds.

By Elizabeth Kolbert in the New Yorker

5. Here’s how immigrants are helping to bring Detroit back from the brink.

By the Economist

