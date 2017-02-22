outdoorsThese Transparent Kayaks Let You See the Ocean Below You
republicansJoe Scarborough Has a Warning for the GOP on President Trump
awards season31 Artists You Didn’t Know Are Super Close to an EGOT
EGOT
InstagramInstagram Just Added a Feature You'll Either Love Or Hate
TIME.com stock photos Social Apps iPhone Instagram
170216_lalaland
Dale Robinette—Lionsgate
Oscars 2017

This Brutal Honest Trailer Spoofs La La Land and All of the Oscar Things

Megan McCluskey
4:24 PM UTC

The 2017 Oscars are right around the corner, so of course, the team over at Screen Junkies is capitalizing on the opportunity to poke fun at Hollywood's biggest night. The YouTube channel released one of its signature Honest Trailers aimed at the nine movies up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, including La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival.

"It's that time of the year when LA's pretty narcissists use their awards to take shots at DC's ugly narcissists," the voiceover begins, before tackling each film one by one.

Watch the full trailer below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME