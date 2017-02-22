The 2017 Oscars are right around the corner, so of course, the team over at Screen Junkies is capitalizing on the opportunity to poke fun at Hollywood's biggest night . The YouTube channel released one of its signature Honest Trailers aimed at the nine movies up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, including La La Land , Moonlight and Arrival .

"It's that time of the year when LA's pretty narcissists use their awards to take shots at DC's ugly narcissists," the voiceover begins, before tackling each film one by one.

Watch the full trailer below.