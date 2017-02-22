Watch Live: NASA Makes a Major Announcement About a New Space Discovery

NASA on Wednesday will make a major announcement about a new discovery it made “beyond our solar system.”

The national space agency said in a news advisory that it plans to unveil new findings on exoplanets , which are planets that orbit other stars outside of our solar system rather than the sun.

NASA said it will host a news conference at 1 p.m. EST. It will then release details of the discovery in the journal Nature . NASA scientists will participate in a Reddit Ask Me Anything about exoplanets at 3 p.m.

Watch the announcement above.