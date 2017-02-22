Watch Live: NASA Makes a Major Announcement About a New Space Discovery

NASA on Wednesday will make a major announcement about a new discovery it made “beyond our solar system.”
The national space agency said in a news advisory that it plans to unveil new findings on exoplanets, which are planets that orbit other stars outside of our solar system rather than the sun.
NASA said it will host a news conference at 1 p.m. EST. It will then release details of the discovery in the journal Nature. NASA scientists will participate in a Reddit Ask Me Anything about exoplanets at 3 p.m.
