North KoreaCoal, Nukes, and a Mortuary Break-In: The Real-World Intrigue Surrounding the Killing of Kim Jong Nam
SKOREA-NKOREA-MALAYSIA-POLITICS-KIM-BROTHER
MalaysiaMalaysia Names North Korean Diplomat Wanted For Questioning in Kim Jong Nam Murder
SKOREA-NKOREA-MALAYSIA-POLITICS-KIM-BROTHER
ChinaBeijing Is Reportedly Building Structures That Could House Missiles on South China Sea Islands
NOV 10, 2016: DigitalGlobe imagery (Closeup-4) of the Subi Reef in the South China Sea, a part of the Spratly Islands group. Photo DigitalGlobe via Getty Images.
WorldWill Trump's Diplomatic Debacle Push Australia to Seek Closer Ties With Asia?
AUSTRALIA-LUNAR-NEW YEAR
Malaysia North Korea
Journalists wait outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Feb. 22, 2017.  Vincent Thian—AP
North Korea

North Korea Calls for Release of 'Innocent Women' Suspected in Murder of Leader's Half-Brother

Associated Press
8:48 AM UTC

(KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia) — North Korean diplomats have called for the immediate release of the two "innocent women" arrested in connection with the apparent poisoning last week of a scion of the North Korean ruling family.

A statement released Tuesday by North Korea's embassy in Kuala Lumpur dismissed the police account of Kim Jong Nam's death — that the women had coated their hands with toxins and then rubbed them on his face as he stood in front of a ticketing kiosk at a Kuala Lumpur airport.

If the poison was on their hands, the statement asked "then how is it possible that these female suspects could still be alive?" One of the women is Indonesian, the other is Vietnamese.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME