Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
GO »
CanadaCanada Says It Will Resettle 1,200 Yezidi Refugees Fleeing Persecution By ISIS
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border
South SudanSouth Sudan Promises 'Unimpeded Access' for Aid Groups Amid Famine
South Sudan Famine
White HouseThe Trump Administration Wants to Revise Transgender School Bathroom Guidelines
LGBT Rights
National ZooThe National Zoo's Giant Panda, Bao Bao, Has Left for China
Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, on Feb. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Birthday cake with burning candles as number ninety
a-poselenov/iStockphoto/Getty Images
Research

The Average Life Expectancy Could Soon Reach Above 90 Years Old In This Country

Maria Cheng / AP
3:09 AM UTC
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

(LONDON) — While most people born in rich countries will live longer by 2030 — with women in South Korea projected to reach nearly 91 — Americans will continue to have one of the lowest life expectancies of any developed country, a new study predicts.

Scientists once thought an average life expectancy beyond 90 was impossible but medical advances combined with improved social programs are continuing to break barriers, including in countries where many people already live well into old age, according to the study's lead researcher, Majid Ezzati of Imperial College London.

"I can imagine that there is a limit, but we are still very far from it," he said.

Ezzati estimated that people would eventually survive on average to at least 110 or 120 years. The longevity of South Korean women estimated in 2030 is due largely to investments in universal health care, he said. South Korea also led the list for men.

Read More: Be Nice, Because People Who Care for Others Live Longer

"It's basically the opposite of what we're doing in the West, where there's a lot of austerity and inequality," he said.

Ezzati and his co-authors used death and longevity trends to estimate life expectancy in 35 developed countries. The calculation is for a baby born in 2030. The study was published online Tuesday in the journal Lancet.

Women were ahead of men in all countries. Behind South Korea, women in France, Japan, Spain and Switzerland were projected to live until 88. For South Korea men, life expectancy is expected to reach 84. Next were Australia, Switzerland, Canada and the Netherlands at nearly 84.

At the bottom of the list: Macedonia for women at nearly 78, and Serbia for men at about 73.

While some genetic factors might explain the longevity in certain countries, social and environmental factors were probably more important, Ezzati said.

Read More: Sitting Too Much Ages You By 8 Years

The study estimated that the U.S., which already lags behind other developed countries, will fall even further behind by 2030, when men and women are projected to live to 80 and 83. American women will fall to 27th out of 35 countries, from their current ranking of 25, and men will fall from 23rd to 26th.

The researchers note that among rich countries, the U.S. has the highest maternal and child death rates, homicide rate and is the only high-income country without comprehensive health care.

The researchers also predicted how much longer 65 year olds in 2030 would live; they guessed that among men, those in Canada would live the longest, surviving another 23 years. Among 65-year-old women in 2030, they estimated that South Koreans would live the longest, another 28 years.

Read More: AARP President: Paul Ryan’s Medicare Plan Could Hurt Seniors

In an accompanying commentary, Ailiana Santosa of Umea University in Sweden wrote that the projections raise "crucial issues" about which strategies are needed to tackle worsening inequality problems.

"Achieving universal health coverage is worthy, plausible and needs to be continued," she said.

The study was paid for by the U.K. Medical Research Council and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME