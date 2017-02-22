White HouseThe Trump Administration Wants to Revise Transgender School Bathroom Guidelines
LGBT Rights
National ZooThe National Zoo's Giant Panda, Bao Bao, Has Left for China
Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, on Feb. 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Entertainment'Keeping Up With the Kattarshians' Is the Cat Reality TV Show You Never Knew You Needed
Animal Sanctuary Needs ?200,000 To Avoid Closure
fashionHere's Why These Desirable Fashion Subway Cards Are Selling on Ebay for $100
Philadelphia Transit-Contract
South Sudan Famine
In this photo taken Oct. 19, 2016 and released by UNICEF, women queue for food aid at a food distribution made by the World Food Programme in Bentiu, South Sudan. Kate Holt—AP
South Sudan

South Sudan Promises 'Unimpeded Access' for Aid Groups Amid Famine

Justin Lynch / AP
2:22 AM UTC

(WATAMU, Kenya) — South Sudan's president said Tuesday his government will ensure "unimpeded access" for all aid organizations, a day after famine was declared for more than 100,000 people in the country suffering from years of civil war.

The United Nations and others have long accused the government of blocking or restricting aid delivery in the East African nation.

President Salva Kiir's remarks to the transitional national assembly came after the famine was declared in parts of oil-rich Unity state. More than 100,000 people are affected, according to South Sudan's government and U.N. agencies. They say another 1 million people are on the brink of starvation.

South Sudan has repeatedly promised to allow full humanitarian access across the country, but with little effect. Some in Kiir's government have expressed hostility toward the international community, accusing it of meddling in the country's affairs.

Read More: George Clooney's Group Tracked South Sudanese Leaders Using Instagram

Human Rights Watch researcher Jonathan Pedneault wrote Tuesday that the famine is a man-made result of "conflict, warring parties blocking access for aid workers and large-scale human rights violations."

The U.S. State Department said it was gravely concerned by the declaration of famine, calling the crisis "the direct consequence of a conflict prolonged by South Sudanese leaders who are unwilling to put aside political ambitions for the good of their people."

"We call on President Kiir to expeditiously make good on his promise that humanitarian and developmental organizations will have unimpeded access to populations in need across the country," acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statment.

Also Tuesday, the European Commission announced an 82 million euro ($87 million) emergency aid package for South Sudan , saying this is the first famine declared in the country since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

"The humanitarian tragedy in South Sudan is entirely man-made," EU Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Commissioner Christos Stylianides said in a statement.

Read More: Portraits of South Sudanese Refugees

Tens of thousands have died in the civil war that began in December 2013 and has continued despite a peace agreement in 2015. More than 1.5 million people have fled the country.

South Sudan also is experiencing severe inflation, which has made food unaffordable for many families.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME