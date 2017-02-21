President Trump Can't Stop Talking About the Election

New presidents often like to talk about their campaign win as a mandate for their policies.

But President Trump has taken the practice farther than most, reminiscing about his unexpected campaign win and recounting his exact Electoral College margin at unexpected times.

On Tuesday, Trump visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture , taking time afterward to address recent anti-Semitic threats at Jewish community centers.

After noting that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott had come along for the tour, Trump digressed to the election.

"I also want to thank Senator Tim Scott for joining us today — friend of mine, a great, great senator from South Carolina," he said. "I like the state of South Carolina. I like all those states where I won by double, double, double digits. You know, those states. But South Carolina was one, and Tim has been fantastic how he represents the people. And they love him."

See a video compilation of Trump talking about his campaign win at unexpected times.