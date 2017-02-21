WinnersThe Mistake We Make When We Think About Donald Trump
Brady & Trump Play Golf
GadgetsBring Your Smartphone Photos To Life With a Portable Printer
Fuji Instax Share SP-2
Donald TrumpAnne Frank Center Slams President Trump’s Anti-Semitism Remarks: 'Too Little, Too Late'
President Donald Trump delivers remarks after touring the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on Feb. 21, 2017 in Washington.
russiaWhy Populist American Leaders Love Russia
Donald Trump

President Trump Can't Stop Talking About the Election

Ryan Teague Beckwith
9:52 PM UTC

New presidents often like to talk about their campaign win as a mandate for their policies.

But President Trump has taken the practice farther than most, reminiscing about his unexpected campaign win and recounting his exact Electoral College margin at unexpected times.

On Tuesday, Trump visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture, taking time afterward to address recent anti-Semitic threats at Jewish community centers.

After noting that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott had come along for the tour, Trump digressed to the election.

"I also want to thank Senator Tim Scott for joining us today — friend of mine, a great, great senator from South Carolina," he said. "I like the state of South Carolina. I like all those states where I won by double, double, double digits. You know, those states. But South Carolina was one, and Tim has been fantastic how he represents the people. And they love him."

See a video compilation of Trump talking about his campaign win at unexpected times.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME