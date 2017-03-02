Tesla is the only automaker that assembled 100% of its U.S.-sold cars domestically last year. And only three other companies — Jeep , Cadillac and Dodge — broke 80%.

President Donald Trump wants to change that, boasting in his first joint address to Congress that he's already brought jobs back to America through Ford , Fiat - Chrysler , and General Motors, among other companies . All three automakers announced plans to create thousands of American jobs in January.

Ford even decided against investing $1.6 billion in a new Mexican assembly plant, though still plans on expanding its Mexican transmission and engine factories —highlighting the complexity in determining whether a car is "American made."

This list orders brands by the percent of their cars which are assembled in the United States, according to a TIME analysis of American University's 2016 Auto Index . Jeep previously held the top spot, until 2014, when the company began producing the Renegade in Italy, reflecting a growing trend of automakers moving assembly outside of the U.S. to cut costs.

Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automative Research says that Ford is taking a longer view: "Making investments in plants are long term decisions, outlasting even two presidential terms." More important than Trump's tariff threats are potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and corporate tax reforms, she says. "There's a lot of unknowns, that will probably cause people to sit back and see where the dust settles."

Overall, out of 17.5 million vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2015, about 65% were produced in the U.S. And with American car factories operating at 95% capacity, according to Dziczek, there's very little room to expand unless companies invest in new facilities.

As noted in the list, there are ten foreign manufacturers that sell cars in the U.S. but do not make any of them here.